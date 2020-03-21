Thala Ajith starrer Valimai's release date to be postponed due to Coronavirus? Find Out

The makers of Ajith Kumar's next film, Valimai, are doing all measures to release the film as per the original schedule. However, the current crisis of COVID 19 might delay the film's release.

Thala Ajith’s Valimai shooting has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 scare. Now, according to a new report, the film’s release which was supposed to happen on Diwali 2020 might be postponed. According to The Times Of India, almost 60 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed, and the team had planned to shoot some portions overseas. But, some media reports suggest that the crew members will involve in post production works with the positions already shot.

When the situation is well contained, the cast and crew will go abroad and shoot the remaining portions. But, another report claims that the makers are keen on releasing the film during Diwali 2020. About the film’s cast, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film, suggests media reports, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinod directorial.

The film will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies of the year.

Credits :The Times Of India

