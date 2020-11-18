Thala Ajith to take a short break before joining the next shooting schedule of Valimai?

According to the recent reports, the cast and crew of Valimai was in Hyderabad where huge sets were constructed for the film.

Though the makers of Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai have not released any official update regarding the film, reports about the film’s shooting process are making the rounds. According to the latest report, Ajith has decided to take a short break before starting his next shooting schedule for the film. It was reported that the makers are in Hyderabad and Ajith even celebrated Diwali with the cast and crew of the film.

A couple of days back, photos of Ajith surfaced online, and it was anticipated that the it would be the look of the actor for the film. Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shootings, no official update on the Kollywood films’ resumption of shooting.

Directed by H Vinod, Valaimai is touted to be a cop drama. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. There are reports that will be seen as the leading lady. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. However, there are no official updates about the film’s cast and crew. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

