Thala Ajith takes cues from famous female biker Maral Yazarloo for his world bike tour; See PIC

Thala Ajith is a passionate biker, who has a garage full of various models. Whenever he gets time, the actor takes his sports bikes for a ride. Recently, Ajith met world famous female biker named Maral Yazarloo to know of her experiences and seek suggestions for his future trips across the globe.

According to reports, Thala Ajith is planning to go on world tour on his bike so he met Maral for all the advice he needed. Ajith's manager shared a photo of the actor and Maral and wrote, "With Maral Yazarloo. Maral has traveled solo around the world on a motorcycle. She covered 7 continents and 64 countries. Ak met up with her in Delhi to know of her experiences and seek her suggestions to enable plan his motorcycle tour around the world in the coming future."

Ajith, who was recently in Russia for the last schedule shoot of his upcoming movie Valimai, explored the country on his bike. Previously too, he went on a bike trip to Sikkim.

Ajith's Valimai is directed by H Vinod, who directed Nerkonda Paarvai. Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. The film also features as the leading lady and reportedly Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist.

The makers are yet to announce an official release date. However, Pinkvilla has learnt that the release date announcement of Valimai is expected to be made at the end of September.