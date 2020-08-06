  • facebook
Thala Ajith wanted to do a fun filled entertainer as Mankatha’s sequel REVEALS director Venkat Prabhu

Mankatha had Thaa Ajith in a grey shade and it had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha for the leading lady.
Thala Ajith wanted to do a fun filled entertainer as Mankatha's sequel REVEALS director Venkat Prabhu
Kollywood’s one of the most loved movies of all time is Thala Ajith starrer Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film had Ajith in a grey shade and it had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha as the leading lady. Premgi Amaren, Raai Laxmi, Vaibhav Reddy, Anjali and Mahat Ragavendra were seen playing key supporting roles, while Action King Arjun played a pivotal role in the film. A couple of months back, reports about the film’s sequel started mounting.

Talking during a social media live interaction with Latha Srinivasan, director Venkat Prabhu said that he is always asked about Mankatha’s sequel in all his interviews. He said that even when the original version was being filmed, he had discussions with Thala Ajith for a sequel and Ajith wanted to do a fun-filled entertainer as the film’s sequel. He added that they both got held up with their next projects and they could not hold further discussions about the sequel.

He was quoted as saying by Galatta Media, “Thala Ajith is currently working on Valimai and I’m working on Maanaadu. Ajith sir has a practice that he follows strictly. He doesn’t commit another film before completing the ongoing one. Ajith sir only has to say if Mankatha 2 will happen and it is purely his decision. He will take a decision on his next project only when his current project is close to completion.”

