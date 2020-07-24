  1. Home
Thala Ajith will be an extraordinary villain like Joker says Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Thala Ajith and Radhakrishnan Parthiban have worked together in films like Nee Varuvai Ena and Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven.
During a recent interaction with his fans on social media, actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban answered some of his fans’ questions. He also answered some fans’ queries about his experience with Thala Ajith. They both have worked together in films like Nee Varuvai Ena and Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven. He stated that he would like to be the main antagonist in Ajith’s film or he would like it if Ajith himself played the main antagonist.

He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “I can do the villain role in his film if I get the opportunity or even better he himself can play the villain. Not that I would like to be the hero in that film, but just that he is so good at it. When he acts as a hero, there is a lot of work involved in making him be the hero, but to be villain, the most important aspect is that the person needs to act. That's why I feel Ajith can be the villain. If Ajith acts in a film like 'Joker', he will nail it with his brilliant acting and performance.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parthiban’s previous film Otha Seruppu Size 7 was critically acclaimed and it was received well by the audience too. He will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar. On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial Valimai. The cop drama is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

