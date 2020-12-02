Thala Ajith to wrap up his portions of H Vinoth’s cop drama Valimai in January 2021?

Thala Ajith recently took a short break after suffering an injury while shooting a bike stunt sequence on the sets of Valimai.

Though the makers have not yet sent out any official updates regarding the upcoming Kollywood cop drama Valimai, there’s a strong buzz going on stating that the film is being shot at a brisk pace with the lead cast members. Now, a new report has come up stating that Thala Ajith is all set to finish shooting his portions for the film by January 2021. However, the makers have not made any official updates regarding the same.

So far, it has only been revealed by the makers that Thala Ajith will be the lead actor for the film directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. However, Vada Chennai fame actor Pavel Navageethan took to his Twitter space earlier this year and revealed that he will be playing a key role in the film. There are also reports which suggest that Karthikeya will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, and he has also hinted at his starring in it.

As far as the female leads are concerned, , Ileana D'Cruz and are rumoured to be playing the leading ladies. There are reports that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the leading lady. Recently, the film made the headlines after it was reported that Ajith had injured himself during the shooting of a bike stunt sequence and that he would join back after he recovers from his injuries.

Credits :The Times Of India

