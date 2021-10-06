Thala Ajith's BTS PHOTOS from the sets of Valimai take the internet by storm

Thala Ajith is currently working on his next film titled Valimai, which is one of the most awaited films of South. Every little scoop and pic of Ajith from Valimai goes viral in seconds. And this time is no different but it's bigger as the exclusive BTS stills of Ajith from the sets of Valimai have been released on social media.

Ananda Vikatan, a Tamil magazine took to Twitter and shared some exclusive BTS stills of Thala Ajith from Valimai. The actor looks dashing in his fit phyquie and charismatic looks. , who is the female lead of the film, looks powerful too. Pictures of Huma and Ajith from sets were released too.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the teaser of Valimai was recently and it has everything from action to drama and looks every bit electrifying. As the shoot of the film is wrapped up, the actor took a break and went on world tour on his bike. Photos of the superstar from Taj Mahal and others places during his trip went viral on social media.

Valimai is an action thriller written and directed by H. Vinoth. Ajith and the director have previously worked with each other for the movie Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is the leading lady and Karthikeya Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer.

Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects. Valimai is slated to release in theaters for Pongal 2022.