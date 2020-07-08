Thala Ajith's film Viswasam helmed by director Siva all set for a re release on July 9 in Malaysia

Viswasam which was helmed by Siruthai Siva will be hitting the big screens once again in Malaysia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the theatres were shutdown. In a move to attract audiences back to the cinemas, the theatre owners in Malaysia have decided to re-release the Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam in the cinemas.

The super hit film Viswasam starring Thala Ajith in the lead will reportedly re-release in Malaysia on July 9. The film, Viswasam which was helmed by Siruthai Siva will be hitting the big screens once again in Malaysia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the theatres were shutdown. In a move to attract audiences back to the cinemas, the theatres owners in Malaysia have decided to re-release the Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam in the cinemas. Not just Thala Ajith's film, even south flick called Comali starring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal will be re-releasing in Malaysia on July 9.

The fans and film audiences in Malaysia are very excited about these two southern dramas re-releasing n the cinemas, as the country has begun their unlock process. When the Coronavirus outbreak hit the world, the most affected industry was the cinemas. Not just were the cinemas closed down due to the outbreak, even the filming and production work of the films were completely shut down.

Now, as various countries across the globe are trying to slowly get back into business, the theatres owners of Lotus Five Star cinemas have taken a decision to arrange for a free screening of the Thala Ajith starrer, Viswasam, and Comali. The fans and audience members in Malaysia have a reason to cheer, as these southern dramas will surely bring a smile back to their faces.

