  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith's film Viswasam helmed by director Siva all set for a re release on July 9 in Malaysia

Viswasam which was helmed by Siruthai Siva will be hitting the big screens once again in Malaysia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the theatres were shutdown. In a move to attract audiences back to the cinemas, the theatre owners in Malaysia have decided to re-release the Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam in the cinemas.
2027 reads Mumbai
Thala Ajith's film Viswasam helmed by director Siva all set for a re release on July 9 in MalaysiaThala Ajith's film Viswasam helmed by director Siva all set for a re release on July 9 in Malaysia
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The super hit film Viswasam starring Thala Ajith in the lead will reportedly re-release in Malaysia on July 9. The film, Viswasam which was helmed by Siruthai Siva will be hitting the big screens once again in Malaysia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the theatres were shutdown. In a move to attract audiences back to the cinemas, the theatres owners in Malaysia have decided to re-release the Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam in the cinemas. Not just Thala Ajith's film, even south flick called Comali starring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal will be re-releasing in Malaysia on July 9.

The fans and film audiences in Malaysia are very excited about these two southern dramas re-releasing n the cinemas, as the country has begun their unlock process. When the Coronavirus outbreak hit the world, the most affected industry was the cinemas. Not just were the cinemas closed down due to the outbreak, even the filming and production work of the films were completely shut down.

Now, as various countries across the globe are trying to slowly get back into business, the theatres owners of Lotus Five Star cinemas have taken a decision to arrange for a free screening of the Thala Ajith starrer, Viswasam, and Comali. The fans and audience members in Malaysia have a reason to cheer, as these southern dramas will surely bring a smile back to their faces.

Credits :indiatoday.in

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement