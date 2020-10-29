  1. Home
Thala Ajith's latest PHOTOS sporting a cool look as he poses with a fan go viral

Ever since the photos have gone viral on social media, fans are only expecting an update on Ajith's much-anticipated film, Valimai.
Thala Ajith, one of the biggest actors from the Kollywood film industry is back in the news after a long time. The actor's latest photos in a cool look have surfaced on social media. A few snaps of Ajith posing with one of his die-hard fans have gone viral on Twitter. One can see, Ajith Kumar sporting a casual look in denim paired with polo neck tee and shoes. Ever since the photos have gone viral on social media, fans are only expecting an update on the actor's much-anticipated film, Valimai. 

According to a few fan clubs' accounts on Twitter, these photos were taken during the shooting of Valimai in February. Since Ajith is not wearing a mask, it is assumed that the photos were clicked before the pandemic hit the country. Just a few photos and Ajith Kumar is trending on social media and fans can't keep calm to know about his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, recent media reports suggested that Ajith will join the sets soon. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. 

Check out photos below:

Reportedly, Valimai will have three female leads, Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi.  Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Touted to be a cop thriller, the upcoming film is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for Thala Ajith starrer. He has apparently composed a fresh massy theme music for H Vinoth directorial. 

