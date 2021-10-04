Thala Ajith's road trip on bike: From Taj Mahal visit in Agra to taking a break for food; IN PICS

After wrapping up the last schedule of his much-anticipated film Valimai, Thala Ajith decided to take a bike trip across Russia. After exploring Russia and other nearby places, Ajith Kumar is now enjoying visiting places in India. A photo of him posing outside the Taj Mahal in Agra is going viral on social media.

One can also see, Ajith enjoying his meal and posing at famous places as he takes a break while on his bike trip. From films to taking time out for road trips, Ajith is living every bit of his life. Earlier this year, he went on a bike trip to Sikkim. The enthusiasm and dedication for everything he does is incredible.

Take a look at his latest clicks:

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is collaborating again with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next after Valimai. This film will mark the third collaboration and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt from a close source of the film, "The basic premise, plot and screenplay of Thala 61 is locked. Ajith Kumar has loved the story, which is loaded with action and thrills. The pre-production of the film is going on in full swing as the makers intend to take it on the floors in the month of July. Thala is excited to explore an altogether different aspect of action in his 61st film."

