Thala Ajith's statements on IT raids go viral amidst Income Tax raid at Thalapathy Vijay's residence

Thalapathy Vijay has hit the headlines yet again over Income Tax raid at his residence in Chennai. On Wednesday, the Kollywood star was escorted by the IT officials from the sets of his upcoming film Master. The team was shooting for the film in Neyveli. Income Tax officials also searched the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Cheliyan in Madurai. While the investigation is still on, Tamil star Ajith Kumar's old comments on IT raids are going viral. The newspaper cuttings of Thala Ajith's past comments on the same have surfaced on social media and are being carried by the media again.

In one of the interviews, Thala Ajith made a huge statement asking the government to not raise taxes and then to inspect the houses of celebrities. He also suggested that public money is being taken away by corrupt leaders and politicians. Further adding, that they should repay the money to people and this will solve the problems as they are the ones who have done a lot of damage to the country. The other piece of news has Ajith Kumar joking that he had lost many of things that he owned during the IT raid and officials helped him to find those. However, no loopholes were found in his home and IT files. ‘DON’T HIKE FARES AND TAX THE SUCCESSFUL’ -AJITHKUMAR #Valimai pic.twitter.com/ux1RYahioh — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 5, 2020

On the work front, Thala Ajith is busy shooting for Boney Kapoor's production film, Valimai. The film is being directed by H. Vinod. H Vinod had directed Ajith’s previous outing Nerkonda Parvai and Boney Kapoor bankrolled it. The highly anticipated film of Ajith went on floors in December last year.

