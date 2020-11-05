Thala Ajith's unseen photo with Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor from the sets of Nerkonda Paarvai goes viral

On Khushi Kapoor's birthday today, a heartwarming unseen photo of hers with Ajith has surfaced on social media.

Ajith, as we all know has been more like a family to late and producer Boney Kapoor. Ajith and Boney Kapoor first met during the shooting of Sridevi's English Vinglish, in which the Tamil actor had a cameo. Later, the duo collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. The film released last year and it was a huge success. Meanwhile, an unseen photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter with Thala Ajith from the sets of Nerkonda Paarvai is going viral. On Khushi Kapoor's birthday today, a heartwarming photo of hers with Ajith has surfaced on social media.

One can see, Khushi seems super happy and excited on meeting Tamil star while he is dressed up as a lawyer for the film. Ajith Kumar has always been a part of Kapoor family's occasions. He was also spotted with Boney Kapoor at Sridevi's Chennai residence in Mylapore to be a part in the late actress's second death anniversary puja. Meanwhile, check out photo Khushi Kapoor and Thala Ajith's photo below.

During an awards show last year, Boney Kapoor had thanked his late wife Sridevi for connecting him with Ajith. "Thanks to my wife (late actress Sridevi) that I got this connect with him, and I'm fulfilling her desires. Soon I will be venturing into Telugu, then Malayalam and even Kannada."

Boney Kapoor and Ajith have joined hands again for the upcoming film, Valimai. Directed by H Vinodh, the upcoming film will be far more thrilling, adventurous, emotional and high on action.

Credits :Twitter

