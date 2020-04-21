Thala Ajith's upcoming film Valimai to have a theme song by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja?

The music director of Valimai is known in the south film industry to deliver superhit theme songs and hence the fans are hoping that the composer will not make an exception with Valimai.

The south film, Valimai is amongst the highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The latest news reports suggest that music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja who is doing the music direction for the Thala Ajith starrer could be coming up with a theme song for the H Vinoth directorial. The southern drama is backed by Boney Kapoor who had also produced the blockbuster Nerkonda Paarvai. The news reports about Thala Ajith's next film suggest that it could have five songs in all.

The music director of Valimai is known in the south film industry to deliver superhit theme songs and hence the fans are hoping that the composer will not make an exception with Valimai. The fans and followers of the south star Ajith Kumar are hoping to hear a foot-tapping peppy number as its theme song. But, there is no confirmation yet from the makers of Valimai about a possible theme song. The news reports go on to mention that the music director has already completed his work on two songs and the cast and crew have shot for few portions for the video of the two songs. The fans and film audiences are very excited about hearing about the H Vinoth directorial.

The fans are particularly intrigued to see the super hit pair of Thala Ajith and H Vinoth collaborating once again after the hit film, Nerkonda Paarvai. This film was a remake of Bollywood film Pink and featured Thala Ajith in the lead role which was essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The audience members have a lot of expectations from the southern drama.

