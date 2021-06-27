Thala Ajith's Valimai director H Vinod shares details on the film's first look release; Fans go berserk

Valimai director H Vinod confirms the release of the first look. Fans of Thala are going gaga over the news.

Ajith will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil film Valimai, which is one of the most awaited films. Valimai is directed by H Vinod. Since the announcement of Valimai, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update. Fans have been demanding the first look for quite some time now and a buzz is that the first look will be released very soon.

On that note, it turns out the buzz is true as the director H Vinod confirmed the same. In a recent interview, the director confirmed the same and said producer Boney Kapoor will release the first look very soon and it is going to be big. Fans are very much delighted with this news and are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

Valimai's first look was initially set to be released on Ajith’s 50th birthday, 1st May. However, due to the second wave of Covid 19, the release of the first look was postponed. Now reports state that the makers are going to follow the Bollywood trend and release the first look and release date together.



Valimai is an action entertainer starring Ajith in the main role and Bollywood actress is the leading lady. The project, which is directed by H Vinoth, will have some high-voltage action sequences choreographed by Hollywood stunt masters. Tollywood’s rising actor Karthikeya is playing the antagonist in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja is a music composer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects.

