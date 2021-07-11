Thala Ajith's Valimai First Look Motion Poster out

The first look and motion poster of Ajith from Valimai is out and it is ruling social media like a boss. Check it out below.

The audience was super excited and were looking forward to the first look release of Thala Ajith from Valimai, on May 1, which was supposed to be his 50th birthday gift for the fans. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release it at the appropriate time. Finally, after months of delay, the makers have released the Valimai motion poster. Valimai is going to be action-packed and will see Ajith in never before avatar. The craze for the film among the audience is enough to prove Valimai is will release on a grandeur scale.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film also stars , Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda. Valimai's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whilst cinematography performed by Nirav Shah. Yuvan Shankar Raja has teamed up for the second time with Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). Meanwhile, Ajith is currently in Hyderabad and has transformed himself into a younger look for the final schedule of the film.

Check out the Valimai motion poster below:

Also Read: Ali Fazal comments on Kamal Haasan's Vikram poster; Says 'I am packing my bags and leaving'

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla on Thala Ajith’s Valimai, producer Boney Kapoor promised, "I am sure, the fans would be more than happy with the film. I have heard the subject; I have seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

How excited are you for Valimai? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×