Thala Ajith's Viswasam sets new record yet again; Find Out

Viswasam starring Thala Ajith in the lead role has set new record yet again. The film, which released last year during Pongal, has hit 500 million mark as it becomes highest viewed album on YouTube.

Thala Ajith's Viswasam which released last year during Pongal has set a new record yet again. The Tamil film starring Nayanthara in the female lead role has hit 500 million mark as it becomes highest viewed album on YouTube after Maari 2. Music composer D.imman tweeted, "#Celebrating500MillionStreamsForViswasam Thanks to All Music Lovers!Dear Ajith Sir Fans worldwide! You had literally owned the soundtrack of Viswasam! Myself and the whole team of Viswasam are deeply humbled with your humongous response!."

Viswasam released during Pongal along with Rajinikanth's Petta. The Tamil film became a massive blockbuster at the box office and went on to earn more than Rs 250 crores worldwide. Ajith's Viswasam has set many records in the past. As per an analysis shared by Twitter, Thala Ajith's Viswasam became the most trending hashtag in the first half of 2019. The Siruthai Siva-directorial was bankrolled by Sathyajyoti Films.

Meanwhile, check out how fans can't keep calm at Viswasam sets new record even after one year of its release:

Meanwhile, Ajith will be seen next in H.Vinoth’s Valimai, being produced by Boney Kapoor. The makers of the film will soon kick-start the final schedule and might travel to Spain to shoot high-octane action sequences. The makers are eyeing Diwali 2020 for the big release. Valimai will see Ajith in the role of a cop while has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead. The music of the film is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

