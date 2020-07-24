  1. Home
Thala Ajith's Viswasam sets record after receiving highest viewership during its third TV telecast

On July 12, 2020, the film was telecast for the third time on TV and it received 16.12 million compared to 15.59 million during the film's second telecast.
Ajith's Viswasam was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The film locked horns with Rajinikanth’s Petta, and yet turned out to be a blockbuster. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film was released during that year’s Pongal festival. Now, the film is breaking records on TV. Viswasam was first premiered on TV May 1, 2019, and it drew in a record viewership of 18.14 million. On July 12, 2020, the film was telecast for the third time on TV and it received 16.12 million compared to 15.59 million during the film's second telecast.

According to data provided by BARC India, the viewership this time has received bigger numbers than its second telecast. The Times Of India quoted a source as saying, "In the BARC era, which is the last five to six years, no other film has generated such huge numbers during its third telecast, that too, numbers higher than the numbers of its second telecast. Now, the top two positions of highest viewed movies on TV have been occupied by Viswasam.

During the lockdown, Vijay's Bairavaa initially had the most viewership. The premiere of Viswasam has now received the first two highest viewership— 18.14 million when it was telecast the first time, 16.12 million when it was telecast for the third time, followed by Vijay's Sarkar - 16.9 million. Viswasam is a family drama, which has Nayanthara as the leading lady. Anikha played the role of Ajith’s daughter.

