Thala Ajith's Yennai Arindhaal or Thalapathy Vijay's Theri: Which is your favourite cop drama? VOTE NOW

Fans of Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have gone gaga over their recent cop films - Theri directed by Atlee Kumar and Yennai Arindhaal directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Cop drama has always played a major role in Tamil cinema. Starting from Rajinikanth’s Moondru Mugam to his very recent Darbar, police films have always been enjoyed by the Tamil audience. Especially, when director Hari introduced ruthless cops like Aaruchaami and Singam, the craze for cop films has increased. Though the director recently issued an apology for glorifying police brutality in his films, fans have enjoyed his film. It goes without saying that fans of Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have gone gaga over their recent cop films.

Thalapathy Vijay’s most recent cop drama was Theri directed by Atlee Kumar. The film had Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady and Radikaa Sarathkumar was seen playing a pivotal role. Theri had Vijay playing the role of a cop who lives by his own rules and someone who would not bat an eye to make the society a safe place for people. However, after a tragic encounter, he quits his cop job and starts a life as a baker. His past life comes back and he becomes a ruthless man yet, again.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay or Thala Ajith? Who do you think will make the best politician? VOTE NOW

On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in cop drama Valimai directed by H Vinod. His last film as a policeman was Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal. Starring Trisha Krishnan and Anushka Shetty as the leading ladies, Yennai Arindhaal is one of the most loved movies of Kollywood. Take this poll below and let us know which of these two is your favourite cop drama.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×