ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy: Vijay fans take over Twitter yet again; This time for his humble nature

#ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy has been trending in Twitter for a while and the fans of Vijay are sharing photos of the star to exhibit his humble nature.

If there could be a contest for fans who trend their favorite stars on social media, fans of Vijay and Ajith have all possibilities to win it. They will not leave any stones unturned to bring the stars at the top of the trending list. During one such instance, the fans of Thalapthy Vijay took to Twitter, this time for his humble nature. #ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy which roughly translates to ‘A Humble Thalapathy’ is now trending on Twitter.

It all started with a photo that is being circulated online. In the photo, Vijay can be seen among the cast of his last film Bigil. AR Rahman, who composed music for the film, can also be seen in the picture. What made the picture more special is the fact that Vijay let the other cast members including Indhuja occupy the front place with AR Rahman, while he stood behind them.

This is the reason of this tag#தலைகனம்இல்லாதளபதி pic.twitter.com/4c4nu3ooZ5 — Prashobin (@Prashobin220) January 12, 2020

#தலைகனம்இல்லாதளபதி @actorvijay is most lovable person of all among the people's because he always praising the other people's talent and gives best advices to his fan's also follow the advices #master pic.twitter.com/b9Htjl93cI — Barath balaji vfc (@vfc_barath) January 12, 2020

See This Pic How Humble He Is Wow No Man Can Never Be Like This When Anyone Having Such Stardom, Salary, Respect And A Monstrous Fan Following Like Thalapathy..! He Is A Very Down To Earth Person!! This Attitude Makes Us To Love Him To The Core #தலைகனம்இல்லாதளபதி pic.twitter.com/T41d6VlU0e — Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Master. Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu, Arjun Das, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramya Subramaniyan in key roles. The first look poster of the film was revealed recently and it took social media by storm. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. It is expected that the second look of the film will be revealed during Pongal.

