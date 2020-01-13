#ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy: Vijay fans take over Twitter yet again; This time for his humble nature

#ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy has been trending in Twitter for a while and the fans of Vijay are sharing photos of the star to exhibit his humble nature.
7674 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2020 09:22 am
#ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy: Vijay fans take over Twitter yet again; This time for his humble nature#ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy: Vijay fans take over Twitter yet again; This time for his humble nature
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there could be a contest for fans who trend their favorite stars on social media, fans of Vijay and Ajith have all possibilities to win it. They will not leave any stones unturned to bring the stars at the top of the trending list. During one such instance, the fans of Thalapthy Vijay took to Twitter, this time for his humble nature. #ThalaikanamIllaThalapathy which roughly translates to ‘A Humble Thalapathy’ is now trending on Twitter.

It all started with a photo that is being circulated online. In the photo, Vijay can be seen among the cast of his last film Bigil. AR Rahman, who composed music for the film, can also be seen in the picture. What made the picture more special is the fact that Vijay let the other cast members including Indhuja occupy the front place with AR Rahman, while he stood behind them.

Here are some of the Tweets with the hashtag:

Meanwhile, actor Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Master. Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu, Arjun Das, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramya Subramaniyan in key roles. The first look poster of the film was revealed recently and it took social media by storm. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. It is expected that the second look of the film will be revealed during Pongal.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement