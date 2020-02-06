Thalaivaa to Mersal: 5 times Thalapathy Vijay made the headlines for wrong reasons

Following the raids conducted by Income Tax officials at the residence and office of AGS productions, the IT officials have been conducting raid at actor Vijay's residence too.

Thalapathy Vijay always receives tremendous support from his fans. However, the actor’s movies get mired in controversies from time to time. Talking about all the controversies in his movies, Vijay had delivered a powerful statement during the audio launch of Sarkar. It became viral as the actor usually keeps it subtle when it comes to speaking in public. He stated that he has never been scared of any controversies that people create for his movies. Supporting his statement, director Atlee too stated that he would do more and more movies with Vijay ‘anna’. His dialogue, “Usupethuravan kitta ummunum, kadupethuravan kitta gammunum irundha life jammunu irukkum” (One should not react when people try to trigger; one should stay calm when people irritate. One who follows this, will have a happy life), is still being used as reference during many situations by Kollywood fans.

Here are five times during which Thalapathy Vijay landed in trouble due to controversies.

1. Mersal

Directed by Atlee, Mersal had Vijay playing triple roles. The film had Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni as female leads. The film had a dialogue, which was highly criticised by Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja. He issued statements against the actor claiming that he had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

2. Sarkar

The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and it had Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. When the movie’s trailer was released, Tamil Nadu political parties filed several cases against the movie and they all voiced their opinions as the movie had a dialogue, which criticised the free schemes of Tamil Nadu Government. Only after the makers agreed to remove the dialogue, the issues got settled down.

3. Thalaivaa

The film was directed by AL Vijay and it had Amala Paul as the female lead. When the makers announced the release date, an unknown student group issued bomb attack threats to theatres if they release the film. Though it's still not clear what the original motive was, it is believed that the reason could be a dialogue in the film, which took a dig at the state government.

4. Thuppaki

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film had Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, and it also had Mollywood actor Jayaram in a key role. When the blockbuster film hit the theaters, Muslim community had claimed that few scenes of the film had hurt their sentiments. The community claimed that the film portrays Muslims in a bad light and as terrorists. The issue was not resolved until the makers agreed to remove few dialogues.

5. Master

Even before its release, Master made the headline several times for wrong reasons. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan as female leads. Vijay was criticised for not meeting physically challenged students after shooting in their school. A case was filed against the crew for smoking cigarettes near the school campus.

