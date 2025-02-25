Thalaivaa OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil action thriller online

The 2013-released Tamil action thriller Thalaivaa remains iconic for more than one reason even today. The movie did quite a number at the box office back then across the country and even overseas. It was even remade in several other Indian languages. And now the movie is available to be watched online on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Thalaivaa

Popular Tamil action thriller Thalaivaa (translated as The Leader) is now available for fans to watch online. It is streaming on the OTT platform SUN NXT.

An official announcement was made by the streaming giant on their official X account. Sharing a glimpse of a special scene from the movie, they captioned the post as “Vera yaarukulam indha song pudikum? Watch Thalaivaa now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Thalaivaa

The storyline of Thalaivaa mainly bifurcates into the happenings of two different years, 1988 and 2013. The film navigates the intertwined lives of a father and son, where the sudden demise of the former leaves the latter to step into his shoes and become the kingpin of an underworld gangster group.

The death of a don king of Dharavi, Varadarajan Mudaliar, leaves his son Vishwa as the only inheritor of this massive empire. It is Anna who helps the latter to grow up in Australia in complete secrecy, where he leads a dance troop and even falls in love.

However, reality strikes soon when Vishwa is left to handle the reigns of a fallen and decapitated empire left by his father, and he enters into a world of unforgiving deeds.

Cast and crew of Thalaivaa

Thalapathy Vijay and Amala Paul are the lead actors of Thalaivaa. Other than that, the action thriller features stars like Sathyaraj, Santhanam, Abhimanyu Singh, Ragini Nandwani, Nassar and others in lead roles.

The movie is written and directed by A.L. Vijay and is produced by S. Chandraprakash Jain. It is bankrolled under Sri Mishri Productions, while GV Prakash has composed the music.