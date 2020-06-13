Thalaivan Irukkindran: AR Rahman RECALLS working with Kamal Haasan for the first time

While having an online live video interaction with Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman recalled when he composed music for the actor's 1996 film Indian.

After Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi had a live interaction on Instagram, Ulaga Naayagan had a conversation with AR Rahman online a couple of days back. During the interaction, the duo had discussed several things including how they worked on their first project together. Indian was the film which saw them working together. AR Rahman recalled how he felt everything had fallen in the right place when he got roped into the film as the music director.

He said, “It was right after Muthu that we started Indian, which was another biggie. Being a fan of Kamal sir, I was excited to work with him. At that point, it felt like everything was coming in place”. About the film, Kamal said, “I sensed a pattern when he worked with Mani Ratnam. But he broke that. In fact, I wasn’t impressed by ‘Kappaleri Poyachu’ initially and even told Shankar. But the finished song wasn’t the same as before.”

Reports suggest that Thalaivan Irukkindran will have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. It has also been revealed that the film will have AR Rahman as the music director. Hearsay has that Thalaivan Irukkindran will be the second part of Kamal Haasan’s National Award-winning film Devar Magan. According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist and he will play the role of Nassar’s son from the original film.

