Thalaivan Irukkindran: Pooja Kumar clears the air on rumours about her role in the Kamal Haasan starrer

Pooja Kumar, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, has cleared the air on reports about starring in Thalaivan Irukindran.

After reports emerged stating that Pooja Kumar will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thalaivan Irukkindran, the actor reportedly cleared the air stating that she has not been approached by the makers for any role in the film. Pooja Kumar was last seen with Kamal Haasan in the sequel of Vishwaroopam. Meanwhile, new reports have emerged stating that Vijay Sethupathi will also be starring in the film for a lead role. Grapevine has that Revathi and Vadivelu will also have key roles to play in Thalaivan Irukkindran.

Some reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as Nassar’s son in the film. It is to be noted here that Nassar was the main antagonist in Devar Magan, and in the film, Kamal Haasan murders him. It is being reported that the film is the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s superhit movie Devar Magan. Ironically, the live interaction, which Kamal and Vijay Sethupathi had last month, was also titled Thalaivan Irukkindran. However, no official word has been made yet on the film’s cast and crew. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shooting is expected to be resumed if the Tamil Nadu Government grants permission for shootings of films to be resumed.

The film, which is a sequel to the 1999 film Indian, is directed by Shankar. Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film made the headlines recently after three crew members lost their lives on the sets due to an accident when the film was being shot.

Credits :NDTV Tamil

