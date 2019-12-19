Thalaivar 168: Kabali actor Vishwanth says THIS about starring in Rajinikanth's upcoming film; Find Out

Kabali actor Vishwanth shared his feelings about starring in the upcoming film, Thalaivar 168. This film will feature south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead.

The Kabali actor Vishwanth shared his feelings about starring in the upcoming film, Thalaivar 168. This film will feature south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film will see Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead in the film. The Kabali actor shared his thoughts on working with the Petta actor once again after doing the film Kabali with the south superstar. South actor Vishwanth shared screen space with the Darbar actor in Kabali and he took to his Twitter account to thank the Petta actor Rajinikanth and the director of the film Thalaivar 168, Siruthai Siva for giving him such a wonderful opportunity to play a key role in Thalaivar 168.

Actor Vishwanth further mentions in his tweet that he feels blessed to act in the Rajinikanth starrer. The Kabali actor also wrote in his tweet that he wants to thank the director of the film from the bottom of his heart. The film Thalaivar 168 starring south megastar Rajinikanth and Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature actors like Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj. The south megastar and Petta actor Rajinikanth is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming film called Darbar. This film is helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss.

I’m Really Happy n it’s a vry Proud momnt in being a part of“Thalaivar 168” 1stDayShoot.yes I’m feeling d most Blessed4 being wid Our 1 n Only Super Rajinisir once again after d BlockBuster“Kabali”My sincere to d beloved Dir“Sirutthai”SivaSir forGiving me diz great Opportunity pic.twitter.com/r3q9lQ6QXj — Kabali Vishwanth (kabalivishwanth) December 18, 2019

The film Darbar will feature Rajinikanth as a tough police officer. The character essayed by the lead actor Rajinikanth is named Aaditya Arunasalam. The makers of the film Darbar recently unveiled the film's trailer and the fans just could not control their excitement about the film. The Rajinikanth starrer is set to hit the big screen on Pongal 2020.

Check out the trailer of Darbar:

(ALSO READ: Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush to collaborate for their next?)

Credits :Twitter

Read More