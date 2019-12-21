Thalaivar 168: Khushbu Sundar to kickstart filming for Rajinikanth starrer from tomorrow

Actor Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and revealed that she has landed in Hyderabad fot the shooting of her part in Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168.

It was recently revealed that superstar Rajinikanth’s next with Siruthai Siva went on floors and the shooting started with a song sequence. Now, Khushbu took to social media and announced that she has landed in Hyderabad for the shooting of her part in the film. After a long time, Rajinikanth fans will get to see him romancing Meena and Khushbu on-screen. While we are desperately waiting for Khushbu to share pictures with Rajinikanth, we bet you will be watching video of Rajinikanth and Khushbu’s most famous song – ‘Kondayil Thazhamboo’ soon before seeing them reunite.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Khushbu wrote, “Landed in Hyderabad.. tomorrow I start shooting for #Thalaivar168 A bit nervous and excited at the same time. Getting back to your roots is overwhelming. Wish me luck friends”. Khushbu was not seen on the big screens for a long time and a couple of months back, she had that she is considering getting back to acting.

Landed in Hyderabad.. tomorrow I start shooting for #Thalaivar168 A bit nervous and excited at the same time. Getting back to your roots is overwhelming. Wish me luck friends. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, reports say that the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. Expected to be a rural emotional family entertainer, Rajinikanth will apparently be seen in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, trailer of Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar was released recently and the film will hit the big screens for Pongal 2020. The trailer was a massive hit among his fans across the world.

