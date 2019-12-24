Thalaivar 168: Khushbu Sundar to play a villain in the Rajinikanth starrer?

The gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the south flick Thalaivar 168 in a crucial role.

The south actress Khushbu Sundar is expected to play a negative role in the upcoming film Thalaivar 168. The film will see south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead role in the film Thalaivar 168. The film is helmed by ace director Siruthai Siva. The fans and film audience are very excited to see the film. Now, as per the latest news reports, the south divas Meena and Khushbu will be featuring in a film with the Petta actor Rajinikanth nearly after 25 years. The film will see Meena essay a key role. There is a strong buzz that the role essayed by Khushbu Sundar will be the villain's role.

The gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the south flick Thalaivar 168 in a crucial role. The news reports suggest that the south actress Keerthy Suresh who won the Best Actress National Award for her film Mahanati will be playing Rajinikanth's sister in the film. Now, with the latest news reports on the Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168, that the south actress Khushbu Sundar essaying a negative character for the very first time in her illustrious film career has got the fans and film audience very intrigued and curious to see what the role is all about.

The film will see Khushbu Sundar cause a havoc in the life of the lead actor, as per the reports. The news reports about the talented actress Khushbu Sundar also suggest that the actress has kick started the film Thalaivar 168's shoot. The fans are eager to see what the film with Rajinikanth in the lead has to offer to them.

