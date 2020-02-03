Thalaivar 168: Nayanthara to play a lawyer in the Rajinikanth starrer? Find out

If media reports are to be believed, Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in her upcoming film with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

While the makers of Thalaivar 168, Sun Pictures recently revealed that lady superstar Nayanthara has been roped in to play a key role in the film, a media report suggests that she will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the film. According to Behindwoods, the makers have revealed that she will be seen as an advocate in the film. No more details have been revealed.

It is to be noted that this will be the third film that Rajinikanth and Nayanthara are collaborating after Darbar and Chandramuki. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has three more lady leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. It was recently reported that the film has an introduction song sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. It is well known that maximum number of introduction songs for Rajinikanth movies were sung by the legendary singer. Viveka has penned the lyrics of the song.

D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Sun Pictures is producing the film, which has multiple star cast. Thalaivar 168, which will be a rural emotional family entertainer, will have Rajinikanth in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar has released recently. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The film has received tremendous response from the audience.

Credits :Behindwoods

