Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth, Khushbu among others get clicked at Ramoji Film City while shooting the film

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 168’ was launched recently with a formal pooja. Pictures of the event, which had the cast and crew members were circulated on social media. The film went on floors last week. It was also revealed that the shooting kicked off with a song sequence at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad with the main cast and crew. Here are some of the pictures of main cast members including Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Soori and Vela Ramamoorthy.

As far as the technical crew of Thalaivar 168 is concerned, Dhilip Subbarayan is taking care of stunt choreography and Ruben is editing the film. Though there’s no official word on the film’s release date, reports suggest that the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. Thalaivar 168, which will be a rural emotional family entertainer, will have Rajinikanth in an unseen avatar. So far, it has been revealed officially that the film will have an ensemble of star cast including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish among the others. Sun Pictures revealed the cast members on their Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, according to speculations, Rajinikanth’s next tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 will be co-produced by Vels Film International, Dhanush and Kalaipuli S Thanu. There are also reports, which claim that the superstar will be getting a whopping Rs 100 crore as remuneration. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2020. On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Darbar is all set for a Pongal 2020 release.