Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth’s film gets another senior actor on board? Find Out

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film tentatively called as ‘Thalaivar 168’ was launched in December 2019 with a formal Pooja. It will also have senior Kollywood actor Livingston in a major role, according to media reports. The shooting of this mega budget film started last month at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. Rajinikanth and Khushbu are already shooting for their portions in the movie. The news of Livingston’s addition comes as a sweet piece of news for we all know that the actor is an amazing performer.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has an ensemble star cast including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish. While the cast list was revealed by Sun Pictures on their social, there has been no official word about Livingston joining the cast yet. It is being said that the film is planned for October release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. It is being said that Thalaivar 168 will be a rural emotional family entertainer and Rajinikanth will be seen in an unseen avatar.

Meanwhile, trailer of Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar was released recently in a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer was a huge hit and fans across the country are sharing the trailer on various social media platforms. The film will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop and it will be released on January 9, 2020. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is playing the female lead and the film was directed by AR Murugadoss. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and the audio was launched recently.

