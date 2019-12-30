Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth’s look for the film LEAKED? Find Out

Few pictures of Rajinikanth are being circulated on social media, claiming that the look of Rajinikanth in the pictures are from Thalaivar 168.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is waiting for the release of his film Darbar with AR Murugadoss, is currently working for his upcoming project with Siruthai siva. The film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, is being produced by Sun Pictures. Recently the team was at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, to shoot some portions. It was reported earlier that Rajinikanth will be seen playing a rural character. Now, pictures of Rajinikanth from the sets have leaked online and they are making rounds on social media.

However, some reports slammed the claim stating the pictures were edited versions of his look from the movie with Karthik Subbaraj, Petta. Thalaivar 168 features an ensemble cast of Meena, Khusbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Sathish and several others. The music of the film is composed by D Imman and the film is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2020.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s movie Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss is all set to be released for Pongal 2020. The film stars Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. Darbar marks the return of Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer was released recently and it took the internet by storm. AR Murugadoss took to Twitter and revealed a teaser for the song Dumm Dumm, in which Nayanthara and Rajinikanth were seen in a wedding background.

Credits :Times Of India

