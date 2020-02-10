Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth’s remuneration slashed post Darbar's lukewarm box office performance? Find Out

There is a strong buzz that post Darbar's lukewarm response at the box office, the makers of the film, Thalaivar 168 have decided to slash the remuneration of the lead star.

The south flick Darbar did not perform as expected at the box office. The fans and film audience had very high expectations from the Rajinikanth starrer. The film was one such film that saw south megastar Rajinikanth in a tough cop's role. The film titled Darbar was helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The south superstar and Petta actor Rajinikanth will be next seen in a film, tentatively titled, Thalaivar 168. There is a strong buzz that post Darbar's lukewarm response at the box office, the makers of the film have decided to slash the remuneration of the lead star.

There is no confirmation on the news yet from the makers of the south drama. But, there is a strong buzz, that the fees of the Kabali actor has been slashed, owing to Darbar's underwhelming performance at the box office. The film Thalaivar 168 is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, who has reportedly taken the tough decision of slashing the Kaala actor's fees for the film. Recently, the southern megastar Rajinikanth made news, when media reports starting surfacing that the distributors of the film Darbar are demanding a compensation for the losses they incurred due to the actor's film.

The news reports also suggest that the film's distributed had arranged for a meeting with the lead actor and give him a written letter, with their demands of compensation over their losses. The AR Murugadoss directorial saw Rajinikanth in the lead along with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The fans and followers of the south megastar Rajinikanth were very excited about the film as it saw Rajinikanth in a cop's avatar after a long gap of time.

