Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth starrer to be titled Mannavan? Find Out

The south megastar Rajinikanth who delivered a blockbuster hit in the film Darbar, will be seen next in Siruthai Siva's film. The south drama is tentatively called Thalaivar 168. The film will see Petta actor Rajinikanth in the lead. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Rajinikanth starrer is called Mannavan. There are many fans of the Kaala actor who took to social media to state that Thalaivar 168 is indeed called Mannavan. On the other hand, some fans believe that the film is called Annatha.

A fan made poster has gone viral on social media platforms which sees Rajinikanth in an intriguing look. The official title of the Siruthai Siva directorial is not yet announced by the makers yet. The fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement to be made from the team of Thalaivar 168. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is basking in the glory of his recently released film, Darbar. The film was helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The film Darbar also feature the Lady Super star of south film industry, Nayanthara. The Love Action Drama actress looked stunning in the film. The lead pair of Darbar, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's chemistry was the talk of the town.

The film is performing very well at the box office. The trailer of the south flick Darbar has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and film audience. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement about Thalaivar 168's official title. The fans and followers of Rajinikanth have been commenting about the film's title and how they are excited about the film.

