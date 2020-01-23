Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth starrer to see Siddharth in a pivotal role?

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Thalaivar 168, reportedly will see Siddharth in an important role. Read on to know more.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of his Pongal release Darbar, is already in the news for his next i.e. Thalaivar 168. We recently reported that the actor completed the first schedule of the movie and the team has already shifted their base from Hyderabad to Chennai to shoot the next schedule. And now, we have learned that Siddharth has also joined the cast and will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The actor will be sharing screen space for the first time with Rajinikanth.

Aside from this, the actor is already part of another popular Tamil star Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The movie is being directed by Shankar. Aside from these two movies, the actor has been roped in for Tamil action-comedy. In the movie, he will be sharing screen space with Raashi Khanna. Talking about Thalaivar 168, the same is directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. D Imman has been roped for music. The family entertainer also stars Khusbhu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, and Sathish and among others. The film is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2020.

A few days back, we had reported about the leaked photos of the star from the sets that were doing rounds on the internet. Some reports claimed that the photos were the edited versions of his look from the movie Petta.

