Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth starrer's introduction song to be sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam? Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, the introduction song of Rajinikanth's next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, will be sung by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

In what comes as an amazing news for the fans of Rajinikanth, his next film with Siruthai Siva, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, has an introduction song sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. It is well known that maximum number of introduction songs for Rajinikanth movies were sung by the legendary singer. Viveka has penned the lyrics of the song. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Sun Pictures is producing the film, which has multiple star cast.

Actors including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Prakash Raj will be seen playing key roles in the film. Keerthy Suresh, who received the National Award recently for her role as Savithri for Mahanati, will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister. The film also has Sathish and Soori in important roles. Shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.

Dhilip Subbarayan has been roped in for stunt choreography and Ruben is editing the film. Though there’s no official word on the film’s release date, reports suggest that the film is planned for October 2020 release. Thalaivar 168, which will be a rural emotional family entertainer, will have Rajinikanth in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar has released recently. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The film has received tremendous response from the audience.

