Thalaivar 169: Raaj Kamal Films and Lokesh Kanagaraj start discussions for the Rajinikanth’s next? Find out

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is directing Thalaivar 169, is holding talks with Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Productions.

It was reported sometimes back that Rajinikanth’s next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Now, new reports suggest that the discussions are going on. According to Galatta Media, the Kaithi director is currently holding discussions with the production house, narrating the script of the film. However, it still remains unconfirmed whether Rajinikanth has given his nod to the film yet.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar, in which Nayanthara played the leading lady. He will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as female leads, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles. The film was being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city and it has been put on halt since the lockdown for COVID 19.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has kajal aggarwal as the female lead, and Siddharth will be seen in akey role. The film made the headlines after an accident on the sets, which took the lives of three crew members. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture is master, which has Vijay as the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads.

Credits :Galatta Media

