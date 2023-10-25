Thalaivar 170 Breaking News: Rajinikanth welcomes Amitabh Bachchan as they reunite after 33 years; PHOTO

Rajinikanth is currently busy with shoots for his next film tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The film which boasts an amazing ensemble cast has moved its filming to Mumbai and it is a special reunion for Rajinikanth.

After around 33 years, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are joining hands together and will be seen on screen for the film. The happy moment was officially shared through Rajinikanth’s X (formerly Twitter) handle which read “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the two biggest stars of the country have been part of the Indian film community for decades. Their performances and films have kept entertaining and engaging audiences for generations now and this reunion is not only joyous for them but also for their fans all around.

The two stars of Indian cinema were last seen together in the 1991 Hindi film Hum directed by Mukul S. Anand with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda and many more actors coming together for it. The film was a massive success of the time and ironically this film’s unused scene was responsible for Rajinikanth making the Tamil 1995 cult classic film Baashha with director Suresh Krissna.

About Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth had recently finished his Kerala and Tamil Nadu schedules for his next film Thalaivar 170 which is being directed by TJ Gnanavel who last made the Suriya film Jai Bhim. The film has a large ensemble cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dussara Vijayan in key roles.

After which Rajinikanth is going to collaborate with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj in his anticipated film Thalaivar 171 which will be a standalone action film. Moreover, both these films are being musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander marking this as his 4th and 5th collaboration on a Rajinikanth flick.

