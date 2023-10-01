Thalaivar 170: Meet director and music composer of Rajinikanth starrer

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar 170, has been generating a lot of buzz among moviegoers. The film, which is yet to be titled, is expected to be an action-packed entertainer that will showcase the superstar's signature style and charisma like never before. Finally, amidst high expectations, team announcements have begun.

Rajinikanth's next film, Thalaivar 170 is all set to be helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and the project is being produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The official news has already generated a lot of buzz among Rajinikanth fans on social media. To note, this will mark the first collaboration between the superstar and director TJ Gnanavel.

While the details of the film's plot are still under wraps, it is speculated that Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a cop in the film. With Rajinikanth's star power and TJ Gnanavel's direction, the film is expected to be a box office success and a treat for all Rajinikanth fans.

The music for the film will be composed by Jawan's Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked on several successful Rajinikanth films.



Overall, the anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth's upcoming film with director TJ Gnanavel is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly waiting for more details about the project.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is equally in the limelight for his next film, tentatively called, Thalaivar 170. The Jailer actor has joined forces with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and composer Anirudh Ravichander for the much-anticipated film.

Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

