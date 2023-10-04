Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth drops major updates on his next; says it will be ‘entertainer with social message’

Rajinikanth, the legendary superstar is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Jailer. The veteran actor, who is totally busy in his acting career, has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including the upcoming TJ Gnanavel directorial, and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming action thriller.

Recently, Rajinikanth, who was recently spotted at the Chennai airport as he was leaving for Thiruvananthapuram, extensively spoke to the media representatives about his 170th project. According to the latest reports by India Today, the legendary superstar dropped some exciting updates on the project which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

Rajinikanth opens up about Thalaivar 170

As per the reports, Rajinikanth confirmed that his next outing, which is helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, will be a complete entertainer that will be made on a huge scale. "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," revealed the legendary superstar who spoke to the media at the airport.

"I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title of the movie is not decided yet," stated the Jailer actor, who confirmed that the first schedule of the highly anticipated project, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, will start rolling in Thiruvananthapuram, in a couple of days.

About Thalaivar 170

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth is set to reunite with legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan after a long gap of 32 years, for Thalaivar 170. The TJ Gnanavel directorial features a stellar star cast including popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil, renowned Telugu star Rana Daggubati, and young actresses Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh, in the supporting roles. However, there are no updates on any of the actor's character in the project, so far.

Anirudh Ravichander, the celebrated musician has been roped in to compose songs and the original score for the highly anticipated project. Thus, Thalaivar 170 marks the young music director's reunion with Rajinikanth, after the massive success of Jailer. The untitled project is bankrolled by A Subaskaran, under the prestigious banner Lyca Productions.

