Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth film with director TJ Gnanavel goes on floor as filming begins in Kerala

Rajinikanth’s next film with director TJ Gnanavel, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 is going on floors from today onwards at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The official update of the filming was provided by Lyca Productions themselves through a post from X. The tweet said “Lights Camera Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of #Thalaivar170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses...!

Rajinikanth spotted at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Recently, as part of the upcoming shoot of Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth was spotted arriving at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. As per reports, it is expected that the shoot of the film will take place near Shangmugham and the total days of shoot in Thiruvananthapuram would comprise about 10 days in total.

As part of his interaction with media representatives at Chennai airport, the Superstar had also revealed details about the film, stating, “I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message.”

Amitabh Bachchan joins the cast of Thalaivar 170

As reported earlier, Amitabh Bachchan is joining Rajinikanth after three decades with this film and not just that many notable names like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dussara Vijayan are joining the ensemble cast of the film.

The film’s music is set to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander who is already booked with major lineups like Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Jr NTR’s Devara and Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Moreover, it is also announced that Anirudh will again compose for Superstar Rajinikanth after the TJ Gnanavel movie, for the Lokesh Kanagaraj-Rajinikanth film, Thalaivar 171.

