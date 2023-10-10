Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth does something incredible as he completes shoot in Kerala; VIDEO

Rajinikanth, who is currently busy filming his next with director TJ Gnanavel has completed the schedule in Kerala and has entered Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The Jailer actor’s loyal fans were waiting for him on the way so they could catch a glimpse of him as he traveled.

The video of the superstar was shared by entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayan through his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote in the tweet, "After completing #Thalaivar170 Kerala schedule, Superstar #Rajinikanth enters Tirunelveli, TN for new schedule. Shouts of 'Thalaiva Thalaiva thanga thamizha" from his fans'."

Check out the tweet

As seen in the video, Rajinikanth can be seen stopping his vehicle and interacting with his fans while sitting inside his car. The police were trying to control the fans, but they were all too excited to see the star. Fans were shouting in Tamil, ‘Thalaiva Thalaiva thanga thamizha’ which loosely translates to ‘Our beloved leader pure Tamilian.’

The fervor and love he receives from fans is the result of his stardom in the industry after being part of the industry for decades now. His stardom has made him the people’s favorite actor not only for the older generation but also for the younger generation. The actor was interacting with his fans without throwing any starry tantrums or inhibitions of being a leading actor. As simplistic as he always is, he expressed his gratitude towards his fans’ love and affection.

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster movie, Jailer which shattered box-office collections and became a great hit. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar was loved by many. The film featured actors like Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in the leading roles while actors like Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar played important cameos in the film.

About Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170 is being directed by ‘Jai Bhim’ fame TJ Gnanavel and boasts a stellar ensemble cast which includes actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dussara Vijayan. The film’s music is being curated by Anirudh Ravichander making this his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also be seen in a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is titled Thalaivar 171. The movie is said to be a standalone film and does not come under Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe.