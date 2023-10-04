Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier and team mark first day of shoot with auspicious pooja; see PICS

As the shoot for Thalaivar 170 starts today in Kerala, Superstar Rajinikanth and actress Manju Warrier were seen marking the occasion with an auspicious pooja ceremony. The official pictures of the ceremony were shared by Lyca Productions through their X account, which read “#Thalaivar170 journey begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony today at Trivandrum.”

Rajinikanth was seen donning a pale blue colour shirt and emphasising a look which makes him the simplistic person often called by his ardent fans. He was seen posing with director TJ Gnanavel and the leading lady Manju Warrier in the pictures.

Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram for his next film

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth will be in Thiruvananthapuram for a period of 10 days. The shooting will be occurring at Vellyani Agricultural University and at a house near Shangumugham area which is regularly used for Malayalam films.

The film is highly regarded and special as it marks the return of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on the screen together after more than three decades and also features multiple talents like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Ritika Singh in the film.

About Thalaivar 170

More details about Thalaivar 170 are still kept under wraps, not revealing much about the plots and characters involved in it. It is expected to be an entertaining film which also has a social message to be shared. Rumors suggest that Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a retired police officer in the film, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Furthermore, in a recent media address given by the Superstar, it was revealed that the title of the film is yet to be decided and will only be done at a later date.

Fans on the internet have been voicing their anticipation and excitement for the film ever since it was announced that the ‘Jai Bhim’ director will be helming this Rajinikanth flick.

The 2021 Suriya film was considered one of the best Tamil movies which was loved by audiences and critics alike. The movie featured a fight against injustice and human rights violations, witnessed by the audience left a deep mark on them, making it a watch worth remembering. This very reason skyrocketed the anticipation of Thalaivar 170.

ALSO READ: English saying about opinions': Rana Daggubati REACTS to Jai Bhim National Award controversy, Nani's comments