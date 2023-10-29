Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai schedule; Makers share heartwarming pic of superstar with Big B

Superstar Rajinikanth and Big B of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan are finally coming back together on screen after 33 years in the film Thalaivar 170. The film which is being directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame has completed its Mumbai portions and is set to move on to the next phase of filming.

Recently, confirming the wrap-up of the film’s schedule the makers of the film released a heartwarming picture of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan sharing a moment together on the sets of Thalaiavr 170.

Check out the snap of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on sets

Sharing the picture on their official social media handle, the makers wrote “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @amitabhbachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule”

The photograph featuring two iconic stars of Indian cinema has garnered much attention and appreciation from fans of both actors. The captured moment seems like a fun time on the sets of Thalaivar 170 where Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are taking a look at the latter’s smartphone.

In the photo, the two legendary actors appear close to their current ages, yet still look as stylish and distinguished as ever. This amazing duo is sharing the screen after 33 years, prior to which they had acted together in the blockbuster Hindi language movie Hum.

More about Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is reported to tell the story of a Muslim police officer who has retired but uncovers mysteries that compel him to solve them. The film which had Rajinikanth headlining also has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dussara Vijayan in prominent roles.

The movie, which is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, will have Philomin Raj handling the editing with cinematographer SR Kathir joining them. The film is expected to release next year, after which Rajinikanth will join hands with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action-thriller which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

