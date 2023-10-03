Thalaivar 170: Rana Daggubati onboard Rajinikanth's film with director TJ Gnanavel

Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed, Rana Daggubati is a part of Rajinikanth's film with director TJ Gnanavel. Now, the actor has officially joined the cast of Rajinikanth's next film, tentatively called, Thalaivar170. "#Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati," Lyca Productions tweeted.

Thalaivar170 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, and with Rana Daggubati now on board, expectations are even higher. Yesterday,



ALSO READ: Thalaivar 170: Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh join Rajinikanth starrer