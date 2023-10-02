Thalaivar 170: THIS actress has roped in for prominent role in the Rajinikanth starrer

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Thalaivar 170 is already at the receiving end of its fair share of hype by cinephiles all around. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer, and would hopefully leave the audience “Rajinified”.

The team reveal of Thalaivar 170

Recently, the makers of the film finally began the much-awaited team reveal of Thalaivar 170. The film is helmed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his 2021 legal drama film Jai Bhim, which featured Suriya in the lead. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and has Anirudh Ravichander in charge of composing the music for the film. In the most recent update, the makers of the film have revealed that Dushara Vijayan will play an important role in the film as well.

Check out the post by Lyca Productions

More about Dushara Vijayan

Dushara Vijayan made her acting debut in 2019 with the film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, which was helmed by debutant Chandru KR. She gained prominence playing the role of Maariyamma in Pa. Ranjith’s 2021 period sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai. She also played prominent roles in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Aneethi, and Anbulla Ghilli. It is reported that she would play a part in Dhanush’s upcoming film D50, which he is directing as well.

What we know about Thalaivar 170 so far

Thalaivar 170 marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel. The film is said to have an ensemble cast, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati, however, there has been no official confirmation about this. Additionally, although there is not a lot of information available to the public right now, it is speculated that the Darbar actor will be seen portraying the role of a police officer in the film.

Thalaivar 171

After the TJ Gnanavel film, Rajinikanth will next be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171 and is produced by Sun Pictures. Similar to Thalaivar 170, the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Additionally, stunt duo Anbariv has been tasked with the action direction in the film.

