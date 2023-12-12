Thalaivar 170 titled Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth returns in swagger look

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned 73 today and well-wishes have been flowing in from all over the Indian film community and fans wishing the icon on his special day.

Now, as promised by the makers of Rajinikanth’s next film, they have released the official birthday special teaser along with the official title of the film. The film titled Vettaiyan is directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel with a massive ensemble cast joining them.

Check out the birthday special teaser

The massive new teaser from Vettaiyan features the wholesome swagger of Rajinikanth, donning a simple look in his own stylish manner. The teaser features him carrying around a lathi with police-grade shoes, which confirms him to be a police officer in the film, as reported earlier.

The stunning background score by Anirudh Ravichander yet again amazes everyone with his new banger elevating the mass moments of the teaser to a whole new level. Finally, the one-line punch dialogue by Rajinikanth is reminiscent of his iconic characters, presenting a goosebumps-filled moment as he dons a pair of magnetic shades.

Moreover, the title design of the teaser showcases a striking bullet going through the title card, bursting out seems to encapsulate the theme of the film which is said to be an action entertainer, with heavy content.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dussara Vijayan, and many more playing crucial parts.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth has already lined up his next major project, Thalaivar 171. This film will mark his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for hits like Master and Vikram. Despite Lokesh's shared cinematic universe, Thalaivar 171 will be a standalone film not connected to the interconnected LCU storyline.

Reports suggest that dancer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence has signed on to play the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Additionally, talks are ongoing for roles with Sivakarthikeyan and Jeeva of Kaaka Kaaka fame. Sun Pictures is bankrolling this ambitious project with music by Anirudh Ravichander and action direction from Anbariv.

