Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals he loves seeing Rajinikanth’s villainism; hopes to bring it out

Lokesh Kanagaraj has quickly earned a name for himself, even becoming one of the most sought-after directors in Kollywood, by helming back-to-back blockbusters like Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj has arguably brought a new style of story-telling into the action-thriller genre.

With his latest film Leo, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, being a blockbuster hit, the helmer is shifting his focus onto his next project, which is set to be with Superstar Rajinikanth, and is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he loves seeing Rajinikanth’s larger than life portrayal of characters, and that the style and swag with which he does it has the tendency to attract the audience. He added that he loves the Petta actor’s villainism on the big screen, and that is exactly what he hopes to bring out.

Thalaivar 171 would mark the sixth film of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film is reportedly a standalone film, and will have nothing to do with the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU. It is also reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj would be taking six months off social media after the success event of Leo, which is scheduled to take place on November 1st, so that he can focus on Thalaivar171.

The film is expected to be a sleek action thriller, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the original score for the film. Additionally, the stunt duo Anbariv masters have been roped in for the action direction of the film as well. The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The filming of Thalaivar 171 will reportedly start around March or April, next year.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film Lal Salaam, helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The Jailer actor will also be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in prominent roles.

As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, he will begin filming the much awaited Kaithi 2 after Thalaivar 171 is completed. He will also be making a standalone film with Suriya, in which the Singam actor will be reprising his role as Rolex. Additionally, Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead is also in a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s schedule. He had mentioned earlier that Vikram 2 would be the end of the LCU.

