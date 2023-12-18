Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals plans for Rajinikanth starrer; says Kamal Haasan was first to wish him

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of films like Vikram and Leo was recently spotted in a chat with anchor Gobinath for his productional film Fight Club starring Uriyadi fame Vijay Kumar.

During the chat, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that Kamal Haasan was the first person to wish him well on the new project with Rajinikanth. He revealed that he narrated the script to Rajinikanth during the shoot of Leo and the Superstar came and hugged him after hearing it.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s plans for Thalaivar 171

Lokesh Kanagaraj also earlier conveyed his plans to stay away from social media and public interactions during the writing stage of the film, which would span about 2-3 months.

A couple of days ago, Lokesh had conveyed through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle that he would take a break from social media and mobile interactions through a written statement. The statement read, “Greetings, Firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for 'Fight Club' which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad, and I will always be grateful for it.”

The Master director also added, “I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project. During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then, take care, all of you. Stay Positive and Ignore Negativity!”

Advertisement

More about Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 starring Superstar Rajinikanth is expected to begin shooting in April 2024, once the actor finishes his film Vettaiyan’s filming. The film which is still in its pre-production stage is set to feature a large array of actors with many individuals across various industries being approached.

Moreover, it was also reported earlier that Lokesh Kanagaraj had approached Shah Rukh Khan to play a cameo role in the yet-to-be-titled film but the actor has allegedly denied stating he has featured in various cameos by now. It is also being reported that the team has approached Ranveer Singh for the same cameo role.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj accepts criticism of Leo’s second half; says ‘won’t announce release date before film’s completed’