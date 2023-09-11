Thalaivar 171: Netizens react to Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's BIG collab; expecting to break Jailer record

The much-anticipated collaboration between actor Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj is finally taking its shape. According to social media buzz, the film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, is scheduled to begin shooting in February 2024 and makers are eyeing for Diwali 2024 release. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The film is being backed by Sun Pictures, one of the leading production houses in the Tamil film industry. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

A treat for all the Rajini fans in the upcoming year

The film's announcement has created a lot of excitement among fans of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2024. Fans have been expressing their excitement for the film, with many calling it a "dream project" and "another blockbuster confirmed", some also commenting, “If Jailer can cross 650 crores then imagine how much this will gross. 1000 crores written all over it”. No doubt, fans' excitement is boundless.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo featuring Vijay is now in its final stages of preparation for release on October 19, 2023. As anticipation builds for this highly-anticipated movie, all attention is turning towards Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project.

The magical collaboration

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. He has a long and successful career, and he is known for his charisma and screen presence. Jailer is an action thriller film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in important roles.

Kanagaraj, on the other hand, started his career with the 2016 anthology film Aviyal and from then there was no looking back. From then onwards he delivered a slew of successful movies like Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram to name a few. The combination of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth is a dream come true for many Tamil cinema fans. The two are expected to create a visually stunning and action-packed film that will celebrate Rajinikanth's stardom.

