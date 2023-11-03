Thalaivar 171: Raghava Lawrence in talks to play antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Lokesh Kanagaraj has become one of the most prominent names not just in Tamil cinema, but all over the country. After his latest film Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has become a blockbuster hit, the director is gearing up for his next film, which would feature Rajinikanth as the protagonist.

The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, and is expected to begin filming in March or April of 2024. In the latest update, it is being reported by News18 that actor Raghava Lawrence is in talks to portray the antagonist in the upcoming film.

More about Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 would mark the sixth film of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film is said to be a standalone film, and will have no connections to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU for short. As per reports, the helmer had also recently revealed that he would be taking six months off social media to focus on the upcoming project.

Thalaivar 171 is expected to be a sleek action thriller, and has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the stunt duo Anbariv Masters have been roped in as the action directors.

On the work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film Lal Salaam, which has been helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. He is also a part of TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Ritika Singh, apart from the Petta actor.

Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is a standalone sequel of the 2005 film, helmed by P. Vasu, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. He will next be seen alongside SJ Suryah in the upcoming film Jigarthanda Double X, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is set to release on November 10th.

As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, he will be focussing on the much awaited Kaithi 2 with Karthi after the release of Thalaivar 171. He is also set to make a standalone film about Rolex, with Suriya reprising the character, following which he will make Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan, which is said to be the end of the LCU. Additionally, there have also been reports that the helmer would be making a Leo 2 as well.

