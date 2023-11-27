Thalaivar 171: Sivakarthikeyan to share screen with Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film?

Lokesh Kanagaraj has become one of the most wanted filmmakers not just in Tamil cinema but all over the country. The filmmaker is now gearing up for his next film with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

The film has received a lot of hype ever since its announcement. In the latest update, it is being reported by industry tracker Amutha Bharathi that Sivakarthikeyan has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. It has been learned that the agreement has been signed by the actor. The Don actor is an ardent fan-boy of Rajinikanth and has often showcased his love for the actor.

More about Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s sixth directorial venture and his first collaboration with the Petta actor. The film is said to be a standalone film and would have no connections to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU for short.

In a recent interview, the helmer revealed that he loves Rajinikanth’s villainism in films and said he would try to bring that into the Thalaivar 171. It was also recently reported that Raghava Lawrence has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Additionally, Anbariv masters will take care of the action direction in the movie.

On the work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a cameo role, Moideen Bhai, in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming sports drama, Lal Salaam. Apart from that, the actor is also a part of TJ Gnanavel’s forthcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

As for Sivakarthikeyan, he will next be seen in the science fiction film Ayalaan, which is helmed by R. Ravikumar. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and more in prominent roles and revolves around an alien that stumbles onto the earth.

Apart from that, the actor is also a part of Rajkumar Periasami’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SK21. The film also features prominent names like Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose in crucial roles. The film is expected to be released in August next year; however, official confirmation is awaited. The actor is also getting together with veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss for a film tentatively titled SK23.

